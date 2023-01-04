Over a dozen athletic trainers and other medical professionals raced to field Monday night attempting to save Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's life, and Delaware's medical leaders say they are ready if the unthinkable ever happened closer to home.
Mandy Minutola, an athletic trainer, and Director of Athletic Training at Premier Physical Therapy, said one of the reasons the response in Cincinnati was so swift, was an Emergency Action Plan (EAP) that is discussed before every NFL kickoff.
While there aren't as many medical professionals on the sidelines of a Delaware high school sporting event, the same concept translates.
"It is rehearsed and discussed in detail with all of the individuals who could possibly be involved in that situation so that everyone feels comfortable and be ready to jump into action when something happens."
Minutola said the plan, along with the experience and training necessary to become an ATC or other medical professional, are vital, when minutes can matter, like Hamlin's cardiac arrest.
"You have to pull the switch and be ready to go and remember you have to do. Where's the emergency equipment? Who's getting it? Who's putting it on? Who's starting CPR? If you're not prepared for that, you're wasting time. Unfortunately, in these types of emergency situations, time is crucial."
How crucial can it be? Minutola said if a successful shock can be made to restore a heartbeat within the first minute, there is close to a 100% chance of recovery, but that percentage exponentially declines with time.
Many athletic injuries don't raise to the level of Hamlin's critical condition, but another major problem is there are still many games, even at the high school level, where an injury could leave people scrambling for a doctor.
Currently, the DIAA only requires a medical professional be present at football games, with no standard for practices, or any other sport.
Most schools exceed that standard, but as of December 20, 7 Delaware high schools did not have ATC coverage for football, wrestling, or boys' lacrosse, judged to be the highest contact sports with the greatest chance for major injuries.
Minutola, along with other members of the DIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee have been pushing for ATC requirements, although there have been pushbacks including the added costs on already strained public school athletics budgets, and an overall lack of ATC's due to low salaries, poor hours, and other factors.
The former Ursuline athletic trainer said those excuses wouldn't hold up if something tragic happened on a Delaware field.
"This is why you need medical professionals for this exact reason. We hate to see this happen, but this is why we're pushing so hard for this. Kids of all levels, not just the NFL, we want little, itty-bitty kids up to the NFL to have access to an athletic trainer or someone who is trained in this because you just never know, it could happen at any point."
EAPs aren't just for athletic trainers, Minutola said it is crucial for coaches, and other people involved with teams to not only learn CPR, but make sure they know the medical plan just as well as their next offensive formation.
"Somebody needs to know how to handle this. Usually the emergency action plans will map out if an athletic trainer, nurse, or other trained medical professional isn't there, here's who assumes this and that role. It's important for everyone that is dealing with an athlete and on an athletic team how to understand any situation."
Minutola has been working in the field for a dozen years, and she said even with her initial training, and then real-life experiences, the learning and preparation for a potential moment like Monday night never stops.
"I still rehearse this every year. It's not like 'I got it, I've been this for 12 years', nope, you've got to stay on top of it. You have to be ready. Among other things, emergency situations are the situations are where we have immense training. There's a mental component, a composure component, and I think you have to have that in you to be an athletic trainer and be able to snap into that role."
A role Minutola hopes she never has to step into, but is ready, just in case.