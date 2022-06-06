A Kent County Grand Jury has done Monday what their northern counterparts previously did, and returned an indictment against State Auditor Kathy McGuiness.
The Delaware Attorney General's Office had already filed a case against McGuiness and churned through proceedings in the New Castle County court system when her defense attorney Steven Wood noted all of his client's alleged criminal activity would have had to have occurred in her Dover office. He asked presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. why the case was not being heard in the Kent County court system.
Presented with that question from Carpenter, who warned prosecutors if that had not proven crimes took place in New Castle County they risked acquittal, Director for the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust Mark Denney decided to file a "Nolle Prosequi without prejudice," withdrawing the case from the previous county so they could re-file in the appropriate county.
On June 6, 2022, that case was presented to a new Grand Jury, who returned an indictment on charges of Conflict of Interest--for handing out jobs to family members of friends of family members where they were paid for showing up to work occasionally as little as four hours a week--theft, intentionally structuring contractor payments in a way that skirted the bidding process or oversight scrutiny, official misconduct, and act of intimidation.
The next move from Wood remained pending, though he'd indicated he would seek to have the case dismissed for unnecessary delay in light of the venue change. McGuiness, for her part, spent the earlier part of the same afternoon where she was indicted for the second time attending a Juneteenth flag raising ceremony at the Route 9 Library and Innovation Center.
A date for the official start of the new trial remained pending.
---
Read the Delaware Department of Justice's full filing here: