The Delaware Audubon Society is offering a reward for information that leads to the culprit in a Delaware Bay oil spill.
Steve Cottrell with the Delaware Audubon Society didn't dismiss the chance that the spill may have been an accidental release from a large ship, and the crew may not have been aware of it at the time.
"That's possible too, but then, they would know somehow--eventually, they would know there was a drop in the [oil] level, unexpected drop--they would know that there was a problem," said Cottrell.
Cottrell added the spill, spanning 60 miles between Bowers Beach and Ocean City, Maryland, involved 215 gallons of an already-refined substance.
"It wasn't crude oil--that's what I read in the reports. It was wasn't crude being shipped to a refinery. It was a finished product," said Cottrell.
The reason for the reward is to help reinforce the importance of prompt notification of similar incidents.
"We just wanted to get the information out there about what happened, and to send a signal to the public that if accidents do occur, that needs to be reported immediately," said Cottrell.
Cottrell said the society offered a $1,000 reward for information, which was matched by an anonymous donor for a total of $2,000.
"She gave a contribution through the Delaware Audubon website, and she paid by credit card," said Cottrell.
The spill was first discovered October 19, 2020, on Broadkill Beach.