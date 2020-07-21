Delaware lands back on quarantine lists for New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut just one week after it was removed drawing ire from Governor John Carney.
"I'm mad as hell, frankly, and it doesn't make any sense," said Governor Carney. "We're going to be on and off unless we stop testing, and we're not going to stop testing."
Governor Murphy is advising those traveling to New Jersey from 31 states--including Delaware and Maryland--should quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the Garden State. Maryland is new to the list of states this week.
UPDATE: If you are traveling to New Jersey from the following states, you should self-quarantine for 14 days:AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IN, KS, LA, MD, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI Learn more: https://t.co/lGoK55sFyZ pic.twitter.com/cff0yTbLT4— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 21, 2020
The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
Delaware's positivity rate, on average, according to Johns Hopkins University, is 4.7%.
Delaware was pulled off quarantine lists in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York a week ago after Governor John Carney called the "unfair."
He said the state was being punished for its small size and doing extensive testing in response to an outbreak at the Delaware beaches.
"We shouldn't be on the list...and it should be a more thoughtful process than that."
The governor also pointed out that Pennsylvania also didn't make the lists simply because it's not testing nearly as much as Delaware.
Carney said the state's response to COVID-19 has improved.
"You compare 43% positive to our target of 5% positive which we are under at the moment. And you can see that we've flattened the curve. And we're moving forward in terms of lives lost. You look at other states around us--New Jersey and New York--which had the most lives lost in total. We did have a pretty steep increase when, when we had the peak of the outbreak of COVID-19 here in our state," said Carney. "But since then, since mid-May, the number of deaths has really flattened out. Every life is a precious one, for sure, particularly if it's a family member of yours."