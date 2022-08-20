New information on Tuesday's double-shooting in Wilmington continues to come to light.
A day after Wilmington police reported one of the victims had died, WDEL News has learned the victim was an executive at WSFS Bank.
Carrie Mondell was shot on Tuesday, just before 5 p.m. in the city's Quaker Hill neighborhood. She was hit by a stray bullet and crashed her car.
Mondell, who was 37, was the vice president and director of operational risk management at WSFS Bank.
The bank's building is near where the shooting happened.
A 22-year-old man was also shot. He suffered critical injuries.
There has been no arrest in the case.