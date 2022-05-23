It was a long night for fireboat crews from at least half a dozen Delaware companies, and a number of other agencies, battling a large, barge fire in the middle of Delaware Bay.
The initial alarm was sound just after 1 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, for the blaze in Delaware Bay in the area of the Miah Maull Shoal Light, east of Dover Air Force Base, and nine miles south of Port Mahon.
Photos from the scene provided by Memorial Fire Company of Slaughter Beach showed flames billowing from the barge, even after daybreak.
The Coast Guard sent a 29-foot response boat to the scene.
They reported no injuries and no immediate environmental impact.
The barge was carrying household appliances that were bound for scrap.