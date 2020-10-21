A unified command post consisting of the US Coast Guard and DNREC has been established in the wake of cleanup efforts as oil patties continue to wash ashore the Delaware Bay coastline between Fowler Beach and Cape Henlopen.
According to officials, more than 75 contractors and crew members from the Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Lewes, DNREC, Lewis Environmental, a remediation contractor, and Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research are currently conducting cleanup efforts, including investigating impacted wildlife reports and shoreline oil spill and waterway impact assessment.
“We are focused on cleanup operations and getting the oil off our beaches and out of our coastal communities as quickly as possible,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, who was on scene today surveying affected areas. “Expediency is key. We want to capture as much of the oil as we can before it disperses further and causes more environmental harm.”
The four-wheel drive surf fishing crossing at Delaware Beach Plum Island Preserve is closed due to cleanup operations. An incident command post has been established at the Slaughter Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
As of Tuesday, October 20, 2020, two tons of oily sand and debris have been removed, officials said.