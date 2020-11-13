Delaware beaches have been declared "substantially cleared" following a month-long clean-up operation under unified command between DNREC and the U.S. Coast Guard to address an oil spill in the Delaware Bay.
Officials announced Friday the unified command pot was being suspended, though cleanup crews will continue to respond to additional issues and the shoreline will continue to be monitored.
Officials began their response to the incident on October 19, 2020, when oil patties began washing up along the coast from Fowler Beach to Cape Henlopen, Fenwick Island, and Assateague Island State Park. The only currently anticipated cleanup left was at Gordon's Pond, part of Cape Henlopen State Park, expected to be cleared by Monday, November 16.
"As the unified command suspends, and we pick up the final bits of oily debris, we can reflect on consolidating our environmental resources into a model of teamwork that eliminated this threat to our coastline," said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. "We are grateful for the commitment by our federal partner, the U.S. Coast Guard, to see it through, and for the DNREC responders — including emergency response personnel, environmental scientists and engineers — who worked to avert serious harm to our environment, particularly to our beaches. The collaborative effort under the unified command has accomplished its goals in combating this oil spill."
Roughly 85 tons of oily debris was cleared during cleanup efforts, officials said. Oiled sand and debris were disposed of at a "special landfill designed for petroleum-contaminated material."
The cause of the spill remains unknown, officials said. Officials will continue to investigate. Members of the public who might spot oil debris or affected wildlife are urged to contact DNREC's toll-free hotline at 1.800.662.8802.