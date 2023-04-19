Construction equipment is covering parts of Rehoboth Beach, the first part of a four-month project to bring more sand on to Delaware's beaches.
The US Army Corps of Engineers began work on Monday to restore 290,000 cubic yards of beach between Rehoboth and Dewey in the first of 3 phases of a project expected to last well into the summer season in Fenwick Island.
The Rehoboth-Dewey phase is beginning with the pipe being placed near Olive Avenue, with sand going north towards Deauville Beach near the Surf Avenue and Henlopen Avenue intersection, before shifting south towards Rehoboth Avenue.
After that point, work moves down to Dewey, with the pipe being placed near Rodney Street, with the pipe being placed near Rodney Street, pumping sand as far as Salisbury Street and then south to Beach Avenue.
Crews will then move to the Bethany and South Bethany areas in an estimated May/June timeframe, although weather and mechanical issues could affect that time line.
532,000 cubic yards of sand is expected to be placed between North 5th Street in Bethany and the north end of Fenwick Island State Park.
The final phase is in Fenwick Island, with 207,000 cubic yards of sand slated to be dredged onto the beach between James Street and Lighthouse Road.
That phase could impact the heard of the summer season, with work slated for June and July, although like Bethany, outside factors could alter that timetable.
The work is part of periodic nourishment projects that have been done by the Army Corps of Engineers, in conjunction with DNREC, starting in the first decade of the 2000s.
The Rehoboth/Dewey and Bethany areas are scheduled to receive dredging every three years, while Fenwick is on a four-year cycle, all pending funding, according to the Corps.
The Lewes-Roosevelt Inlet is expected to receive nourishment either later this year or in 2024.
Portions of the beaches will be blocked off to visitors while the work is being completed.