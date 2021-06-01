The weather wasn't the best, but people flocked to the Delaware beaches not only for the holiday weekend, but to celebrate the emergence from COVID- related restrictions.
"Visitation was very high; accommodation occupancy was way up over last year of course and even the year before, rentals were very high," Rehoboth Beach - Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Carol Everhart told WDEL's Del-AWARE.
"In between the rain drops they found ways to have fun, have good food, and of course, [Monday] was just gorgeous. All in all it was a good weekend."
Everhart had estimated early in the pandemic they may lose up to 30% of their businesses. She believes the final numbers will be in that range.
"My guess is still it's going to come in between 25% and 30% that either went out of business or moved in order to stay in business."
But Everhart also applauded the adaptability of businesses as they managed through ever-changing COVID protocols.
"Tents went up, tents came down, tents got expanded, outside dining happened," said Everhart. "I never saw, especially in the restaurant industry, complete turnaround in a very short order to make sure that your business stayed vital."
Everhart said their surveys of hotels going forward are also looking good.
"They're already booking for July; they're already booking for August, already booking into the fall, so it looks very, very positive."
And in addition to the occupancy rates, Everhart said morale is also up.
"You could just see the difference in attitude, the smiles on the faces, and with no masks you can actually see the smiles on the faces!"