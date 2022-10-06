A prolonged, hurricane induced nor'easter did some damage to Delaware's coastline according to state officials.
"A period of four or five days with strong northeast winds that caused some shoreline erosion along basically the entirety of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic coastlines," said Jesse Hayden, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Shoreline and Waterway Management Section administrator.
Hayden said some spots fared worse than others.
"South Bethany, Rehoboth Beach, and your northern bay beaches like Pickering Beach and Kitts Hummock took some erosion that maybe appears to exceed some other places."
In Rehoboth Beach access points from Rehoboth Avenue south are open, but dune crossings between Baltimore Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue remain closed. The city has also begun removing debris from the beach, but officials said that may require several days.
Hayden said the state will rely on a combination of Mother Nature and the Army Corps of Engineers in repairing and replenishing the damage.
"Next week we see forecasts for a lot of west winds which would help create conditions for some of that sand to naturally make its way back up onto the beach," said Hayden.
"Anything lost from the dunes will not really recover naturally," said Hayden, "but we look forward to an upcoming beach nourishment project to repair those damages, and that will be done in conjunction with the Army Corps of Engineers."
In addition to the battering of the beaches, the combined remnants of Hurricane Ian and the subsequent nor'easter dropped over nine-and-a-half inches of rain on Slaughter Beach.
That's almost three times as much rain as Sussex County gets in an average month of October.