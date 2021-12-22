Rehoboth and Dewey Beach's hotels and motels are on pace to finish off their busiest year since 2016, as visitors returned following the COVID restrictions of the Summer of 2020.
According to a survey conducted by the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, their 3,886 room referral count showed 133,208 people occupying rooms on peak weekend nights, a 44.9% increase from 2020. Even with an average crowd over the final two weekends of the year, it would be the most since 143,475 stayed in the area in 2016.
The biggest change came on Wednesday nights, where 104,433 people have stayed in beach-area rental accommodations, the most since the Chamber began specifying data for that day in 2015. The previous high was 86,008 in 2018.
"Accommodations were running 98-plus-percent occupancy every weekend all summer long, so it's just been a great summer as far as visitation goes," Chamber President Carol Everhart told WDEL just after Labor Day.
There is already a concern over a key part of beach employment that has been limited over the past two summers.
Everhart said there is a threat that J-1 Visa exchange students may be in short supply for a wide range of businesses from hospitality to hardware stores.
"In our particular little world, we would see about 900 [students]. One sponsor that we work with, who typically provides 200, is stating that we may get 20."
Everhart said finding an affordable place for the foreign students to live for the summer is the top issue.
"The main reason is housing. They cannot find affordable housing, and without housing, they will not send the students."
Everhart said the chamber is attempting to address the issue, in a region that has seen property values and rental fees skyrocket this century.
"We have a group on the chamber board looking to see what the possibilities might be for finding some housing, or having it built."
The lack of housing could also affect other programs that help bring more workers into the Delaware coastal region.
The International Student Outreach Program, that program would be on shaky ground, or at least put to the side, unless we have housing."
Everhart said they should have a better sense for the extent of a potential student shortage over the next four weeks, as they hope to continue the momentum of 2021 into the summer of 2022.