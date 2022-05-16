Monday's cold front not only brought winds and hail to Delaware, but also some potential crucial relief to Delaware's battered coastline.
Less than two weeks from the crucial Memorial Day Weekend kickoff to the summer season at Delaware's ocean resorts, many beaches are still heavily bruised from nearly two weeks of a system that chomped away at the sand with a persistent east wind.
South Bethany Mayor Tim Saxton watched Monday as construction equipment was being used to try to level out a several foot cliff cut out of a done crossing, making entrance to the beach impossible.
"We want to make sure this summer is really enjoyable for the visitors who come, because they are a big part of the tourism dollars. We want to make sure they'll enjoy it, and they'll come back again next year, so it's critical we get those ramps open."
Former DNREC administrator Tony Pratt now serves as an environmental consultant, and said the prolonged nature of the cut-off low that spun east winds at Delaware for so long was worse than the typical Nor'easter.
"We're kind of at Ground Zero, this is about the worst we see at the coast."
The good news for the beaches is Monday's front will shift winds from the east to the northwest, which could serve to ease the erosion, and hopefully bring at least some sand back to the beaches over time.
The storm also came just before Bethany Beach and South Bethany are scheduled to get their sand supply renourished this Fall, with $8.65 million from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act being targeted at those communities.
The Army Corp of Engineers is also expected to work on Rehoboth, Dewey, and Fenwick over the next year.
Senator Tom Carper also stopped at South Bethany on Monday, and plugged the Senate Water Resources Development Act, which he helps would expand the types of storms that would be covered if they damage Delaware's coastline.
"If we have a hurricane, we have access to federal money. If it's a bad Nor'easter, we don't have access to that money."
That might be the future, but Saxton said right now the focus is the present, and trying to make sure when Friday, May 27 hits, those who make the trek down Route 1 or across the Bay Bridge will be able to detect as little damage as possible.
"Clearly we're just about two weeks out from Memorial Day Weekend. We have a lot of work to do, but Mother Nature has to cooperate."
That work could eventually include the rare case of sand being trucked onto the beaches, traditional beach replenishment has been done by dredging sand from off the coast towards the beach.