The Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce is approaching its first anniversary, and is hoping to build businesses especially hurt by the pandemic.
Consultant Ayanna Khan started the DEBCC in September 2020, and said Black-owned businesses were closing at over double the rate of their White-owned counterparts.
"The pandemic was a blessing and a curse. It forced us to address what was going on, because we had businesses that were closing their doors, and that's not okay."
DEBCC is partnering with small business programs to offer "EnrichDelaware!", that Khan said will hit key topics of building a successful endeavor.
"This program is going to provide small business owners with the knowledge, and know-how, the networking, and the means to expand and grow their businesses."
Khan said there are areas that minority-owned businesses that fail end to run into fairly consistent issues that will be addressed during the once-a-week, seven-month program.
"Business development strategies, strategic planning. A big, big component that a lot of minority businesses need is that financial management piece, and then marketing and sales."
Khan said the ultimate goal of "EnrichDelaware!" and the DEBCC is to grow a network that can help bridge inequalities in the business sector.
"83% of our businesses cannot get a loan to start or grow their businesses. They don't have access to the opportunities, they're not getting the bid and procurement opportunities that are out there offered by the state or other corporations."
You can learn more about the DEBCC at their website.