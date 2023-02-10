State of Delaware employees will not be allowed to use TikTok on state-owned devices or on the state's IT network.
A letter sent to state employees last month announced that the Chinese-owned social media network would be blocked from being access on the state's network and would also not be permitted on devices distributed by the state to employees.
Among the concerns listed by CIO Jason Clarke of the Department of Technology and Information were that TikTok could collect data from the phone's clipboard, password, and MAC address, plus could be compelled to supply that date to China through their national security laws.
Clarke believes that just half of the users on Delaware's network are permitted to view social media, but if an agency wants to continue their TikTok channel, it would have to be done on a non-state device off of the network.
According to an Associated Press article from last month, Delaware becomes at least the 24th state to ban TikTok, joining several universities and Congress who voted to ban the site from US government devices.
Sensor Tower said TikTok has been the most downloaded app in the United States for the last two years, with over 13.4 million downloads in that time period.