Bloom Energy has suspended operations at two Delaware manufacturing facilities through the weekend out of an abundance of caution during the coronavirus pandemic, a spokeswoman said Friday morning.
According to Bloom's Natalia Blank, the company is not aware of any employees or visitors testing positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19, but said an employee may have been exposed to COVID-19 offsite.
Now, "in an effort to safeguard our employees," Bloom has shut down work at the two plants through Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Employees and contractors will be paid in full, she said, without having to use vacation time. Employees who have the ability have been working from home since Monday, she added, and will continue to do so.
A commercial cleaning service is being contracted to deep clean both Delaware facilities and operations will resume with the understanding that Bloom Energy "provides the infrastructure necessary for some of the essential services people rely upon more than ever during this pandemic."
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this reporting.