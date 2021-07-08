Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 71F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 71F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.