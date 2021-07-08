Tropical Storm Elsa's ready to roll her way across the region Thursday night, but it shouldn't be an event that extends itself for too long.
"Not really the high end of what you're used to seeing in some of these tropical storms, but just enough that it can cause some problems," said NBC10 meteorologist Steve Sosna.
While Elsa is expected to bring wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph while she moves through the area at roughly 16 mph, with waves between six and nine feet at the beaches, Sosna anticipated a return of sunshine by Friday afternoon.
"At 7, 8, 9 o' cock in the morning, it's out of here, and then we get that nice window where we will see the weather quiet down," Sosna said.
At Rehoboth Beach, though, while the storm may not be long-lasting, its effects are anticipated to have impacts even into the following afternoon, and there's already talk of closing the beaches in some areas for the day.
"We're gonna have a big increase in surf rip currents. What the people need to know is to check with the life guards," said Rehoboth Beach Patrol Chief Rich Szvitich. "We do anticipate probably having to close the beach depending on how much tide we get."
The National Hurricane Center has issued Tropical Storm Warnings for the Delmarva coastline and southern Delaware Bay ahead of Elsa's approach, and the amount of rain predicted to be coming with Elsa--roughly 2 to 3 inches, with up to 5 inches possible locally, particularly in Sussex County--has led to officials already posting a Flood Watch for all of the state of Delaware, along with southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.
The last tropical system to cross Delaware, last year's Tropical Storm Isaias, spawned three tornadoes in Delaware. That storm passed close to the western edge of Delaware. There is some concern Elsa could carry that same potential for devastation.
"If the low tracks just a little bit to our east that will put us on the weaker side of the storm so a little bit less rain and a little bit less wind," said Delaware Weather Network's Matt Powell. "[However,] if the storm tracks just a little bit to our west or directly over the state, then your talking more in the way of wind, more rain, and then we even introduce the possibility of tornadoes into it because we'll be on the stronger side of the storm."
WDEL's Sean Greene and Mike Phillips, and NBC10 contributed to this report.