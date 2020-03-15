More people in Southeastern Pennsylvania must stay home as the coronavirus spreads, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Saturday.
He ordered state-licensed day cares for children and adults, many gyms, entertainment venues and community centers to close. The order is in effect now in Delaware County and starts Sunday in Bucks and Chester counties.
Wolf had previously ordered similar closures in Montgomery County, starting Friday.
nd Wolf has ordered the closure of all schools in Pennsylvania, including K-12 schools, charter schools, cyberschools, universities and trade schools, for two weeks.
The governor has also asked all non-essential retail stores in Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties to close, including movie theaters and shopping malls.
State officials on Saturday evening clarified that non-essential businesses include community and recreation centers; gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities; hair salons, nail salons and spas; casinos; concert venues; theaters; bars; sporting event venues and golf courses; retail facilities, including shopping malls and except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations. Restaurants are urged only to remain open for carry-out and delivery orders.
The Wolf administration said it “strongly encourages businesses to act now before the governor or the secretary of health finds it necessary to compel closures under the law for the interest of public health."
On Saturday, the state said all of the government-run liquor stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties would close, starting Tuesday, March 16, until further notice.
The state has ordered critical infrastructure to stay open in all affected counties, including health care facilities. Health care facilities include urgent care locations and pharmacies.
"Please, if you don't need to be out and about, stay home," Dr. Rachel Levine, the state's secretary of health, said at the press conference.