A Delawarean, who leads an Italian company's operations in the United States, is using his international ties to facilitate the distribution of greatly needed surgical masks here in the U.S.
George Gianforcaro of Indutex - USA, which makes personal protective equipment (PPE), is ensuring Delaware isn't forgotten.
He said meeting surging demands for PPE from hospitals and healthcare workers across the country due to the coronavirus has been trying.
"We had a truck here deliver 900,000 masks the other day at 11 a.m., at 2 o'clock it was already gone," said Gianforcaro. "The other truck was waiting for it. We unloaded it, we loaded it and he took off."
While D&S Warehousing in Newark has been serving as a logistical center for mask delivery for all parts of the country, Gianforcaro contacted long time friend U.S. Senator Chris Coons to make sure Delaware was also able to get access to the materials it too desperately needs.
Coons said he was more than happy to connect Gianforcaro with the Delaware Department of Emergency Management (DEMA) and Governor John Carney as well as Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
"[It's] providing critically needed supplies to cities like New York that are in an emergency, but [we're] also grateful some portion of this will end up going to Delaware, to Delaware's Emergency Management Agency, to Delaware's hospitals," said Coons.
Tuesday, a delivery of 600,000 masks was made to Newark and will be shipped out to hospitals and governments to meet outstanding purchase orders.
Coons' office said in the hour following the event, they were able to link Gianforcaro with St. Francis Hospital to help replenish its dwindling supply of masks.
Gianforcaro, who's wife is a nurse at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children, said the shipments were made possible due to a long-standing relationship with his overseas distributor.