A new round of relief funding is being made available for small businesses hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another $26 million will go towards the DE Relief Grant program, funded by federal CARES Act money, which must be spent by the end of the year.
So far, the grant program has supposed 3,000 Delaware businesses with more than $180 million, according to the state.
The additional funding announced on Monday will provide a bonus of 20 percent for all DE Relief Grant recipients. Hospitality businesses, including restaurants and bars, will receive an additional 30 percent bonus, bringing their total bonus award to 50 percent of the value of their original grant. This is the third time that a bonus award has been given to grant recipients, though this is the first award that has gone to all recipients; previous bonuses focused on particularly hard hit industries.
“Small businesses continue to make sacrifices that will help get us through this crisis, and beat COVID-19. We owe them our support,” said Governor John Carney in a prepared statement. “Hope is on the way with the vaccine. But we continue to face a difficult winter. Let’s do what works. Wear a mask. Don’t gather with friends or family outside your household. Stay vigilant and we’ll get through this.”
The state has made $10 million in relief funding available specifically for Delaware arts organizations. That's being funded by $5 million from the state and another $5 million in matching contributions.
Relief funding for not-for-profit arts organizations will cover 35 percent of those organizations’ 2019 operating expenses, up to $300,000.
“The arts are a critical sector of the Delaware economy, and one we can’t replace. Arts organizations have been very hard hit by the pandemic. This funding will help them survive through the winter,” said Governor Carney. “I want to thank Delaware’s philanthropic community, particularly Tatiana and Gerret Copeland and the Longwood Foundation, for leading the way in matching these CARES Act funds.”
The latest COVID-19 stimulus package on the federal level could lead to changes in the state's assistance programs for businesses, potentially allowing for additional assistance in 2021.