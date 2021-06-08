Rick Porter was a successful owner who campaigned such top thoroughbreds as 2011 Horse of the Year Havre de Grace and ill-fated Kentucky Derby runner-up Eight Belles.
He died Sunday at Christiana Hospital after fighting cancer in various forms for over 20 years, according to Fox Hill Farm executive assistant Victoria Keith.
The Wilmington native was 80 years old.
Porter made much of his money through a series of car dealerships, many in Newark featuring several car brands including Chevrolet and Hyundai.
While he was selling cars in Delaware, he was winning horse races nationwide.
Porter's Fox Hill Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, earned over $32 million. He came closest to winning the Kentucky Derby in 2007, when Hard Spun finished second, and again in 2008, when filly Eight Belles was second to her male competition.
She broke down past the finish line and was euthanized on the track.
Havre De Grace finished second to Blind Luck in the 2011 Delaware Handicap, in one of the most thrilling renditions of the then-Grade I classic.
WDEL's Sean Greene contributed to this report