The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is one of several organizations celebrating Earth Day 2022, which is Friday, April 22nd.
DNREC started off the week with its volunteer awards ceremony Monday, April 18th, at Brandywine Park in Wilmington.
The event included the planting of a sycamore tree along the Brandywine River as part of the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative (TEDI).
DNREC estimates that despite a decline in volunteerism due to COVID, volunteers contributed nearly 100,000 hours of their time throughout the Delaware state park system in 2021. (A complete list of volunteer honorees is listed below)
On Wednesday, April 20th, DNREC recognized three Delaware schools students as winners of an Earth Day video contest:
K to 4: Michael Hopkins, first grader at Wilbur Elementary School, Bear
5 to 8: Johannes Chow, 7th grader at Brandywine Springs School, Wilmington
9 to 12: Nathen Going, 12th grader at Caesar Rodney High School, Camden
"Certainly engaging young people is part of our mission," said DNREC spokesperson Nikkie Lavoie.
The students each received a certificate, a $500 gift card, an annual pass to Delaware State Parks, and a prize bag.
DNREC is hosting a special event on Saturday, April 23rd, at the Tony Florio Woodland Beach Wildlife Area near Smyrna.
"Marsh Madness" will feature one-hour tours highlighting the tidal salt marsh from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lavoie said there are many events and programs that state residents can take part in to celebrate Earth Day each and every day.
"Everyone can make an impact and do what they can," said Lavoie including reducing electricity usage, picking up trash, recycling right, or planting a tree.
DNREC offers a complete list of tips and programs related to Earth Day on its web site.
DART will be offering free rides on Earth Day, through what they're calling a "Try Transit" initiative. Members of the public can ride any DART bus service--including Paratransit and DART Connect--free of charge.
"We continue to make significant investments in our public transportation system statewide. From new transit facilities and amenities such as free Wi-Fi and cashless transactions, 'Try Transit' Day is a great opportunity to rethink your daily commute or local trip without the need for a car to get to your destination," said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. "Our more than 1,000 DART employees are ready to welcome you and help you get to where you need to be!"
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer will join county officials to install a new rain garden at the Claymont Library on Friday morning, April 22nd, and plant more than 600 native plants in the garden.
Governor John Carney will be out Friday morning picking up trash along Route 9 at Dobbinsville Park in New Castle.
Carney has been a strong proponent of the Keep DE Litter Free program.
Other organizations with Earth Day activities on the weekend include The Nature Conservancy (TNC) with its annual clean up along the Brandywine Creek in the First State National Historical Park from 10 a.m. to noon on April 23rd.
Emily Knearl said TNC will provide gloves, trash bags and pickers, but registration is required.
Knearl said if you can't make their event, do something in your own neighborhood.
"Do a clean up at a stream outside of your house. Do a clean up at a local park or a location you know well and could use a little bit of help," said Knearl.
Also on Saturday the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary is joining with the City of Wilmington for an Earth Day celebration on Market Street between 4th and 10th streets.
The stretch will be blocked off between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. for eco-friendly vendors and exhibitors, kid's activities, outdoor fitness classes, and live music.
Recipients of the 2022 DNREC Volunteer Awards include:
- Youth Education Volunteer of the Year: Owen Marko
- Administration/Coordinator Group Volunteer of the Year: Lums Pond Campground Hosts
- Youth Group Volunteer of the Year: B.S.A. Troop 2
- Business Partner: DuPont Company
- Habitat Restoration/Conservation: Don Coats
- Recreation Group Volunteer of the Year: Brandywine Mountain Bike Collective
- Historical Conservation/Restoration Group: Auburn Valley Railroad Crew
- Historical Education Volunteer of the Year: Pauletta Clemens
- Environmental Education Individual Volunteer of the Year: Andy Ednie
- Environmental Conservation Volunteer of the Year: Wendy Aycoth
- Recreation Individual Volunteer of the Year: Gary Kirk
- Friends Group Volunteer of the Year: Friends of Wilmington State Parks
- Administration and Coordination Volunteer of the Year: Kimberly Gould