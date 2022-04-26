A conviction can have a lasting impact on an individual's ability to find gainful employment and stay on the proverbial straight-and-narrow. Significant hurdles can be encountered in the process of finding a job that would allow those post-incarceration to stay out of trouble.
On Monday, Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced the Delaware Department of Justice would be teaming up with the Delaware Center for Justice and Amazon to host a combination expungement clinic and job fair at the Route 9 Library on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
"This is a fair that will enable individuals to come and have experts review and determine whether they are eligible for expungement of their criminal records," Jennings told WDEL on April 25, 2022. "A job fair also accompanies the expungement clinic that, at the same location. Amazon is holding that job fair, and so we're all coming together for one purpose, and that is to make sure that people who have put their criminal past behind them and are leading law-abiding lives have a chance to have their record expunged and have a chance to get a livable wage jobs."
Employers and attorneys will be on-hand at the library, and there will even be financial assistance available for the record clearance process, officials said. There will also be resume creation assistance and access to additional services, along with provided food and beverages.
Steps like this benefit everyone, Jennings said. It stops the unfair punishment of people who are well beyond the period of their rehabilitation, and it keeps more people out of prison, as there is strong data available to support the idea that jobs help avoid recidivism, or a previous offender reoffending.
"We all know that expungement, coupled with jobs, greatly reduces recidivism. And while Delaware's recidivism rate has declined...by approximately 7% to 10% in the last three years, but it's still too high," Jennings said. "Removing the collateral consequence of an old, minor criminal record will remove the impediment to getting a job...we know that when that happens, there is overwhelming success; fewer than 5% of people who have their record expunged are ever convicted of any subsequent crime--and it's even lower when we're talking about violent crimes, less than 1%."
It's a win or everybody, Jennings described, as those who successfully see expungement for their minor infractions will, on average, increase their wages by 20% in their lifetime.
Additional partners assisting with the event included Office of Defense Services, the Delaware Criminal Justice Information System, Delaware Volunteer Legal Services, Clean Slate Delaware, the ACLU of Delaware, and APEX. Pre-registration for the event is greatly encourages and can be done online here.