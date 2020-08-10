After witnessing too many of her colleagues opening up about the same difficulties she herself was experiencing as a result of the work they were doing, Delaware Center for Justice mental health counselor Javonne Rich recognized they needed a space to heal their own racially centered traumas.
"This program can about based on the experiences of myself as a Black advocate, as well as my colleagues working in the space," Rich said on DelAWARE with Peter MacArthur. "We've had quite a tumultuous summer given the highlighted incidents of police brutality on Black men and women."
So Rich approached Executive Director Dave Bever and explained she had an idea for creating a place to provide support for those forced to witness these traumatic events through the normal course of their work.
"The DCJ's role in this is, first and foremost, to listen," Bever said. "So when Javan brought this idea to me, it seemed like a space DCJ should be in. We're really excited about that. And because of this moment, and because of the community we work in, and the professionals we work with, it just seemed like the right thing to do."
The DCJ is a nonprofit organization which is "focused on providing direct services to justice-involved individuals and victims of crime--both who are incarcerated or in the community--and we also advocate for a better system to serve them," Bever said, noting work in one arena informs the work of the other, and vice versa, so it was important to seize the opportunity to play a role in the healing of the community as well.
Which is where Healing Spaces found its footing. A racial trauma healing therapy group, the virtual program will run from mid-August through the end of September, free of cost to those who would like to participate.
"I found that, when speaking with my Black friends, they were like, 'I'm stressed, I can't watch the news anymore,' some of them were talking about not sleeping," Rich said. "I realized that people are experiencing these symptoms of trauma, but they're not recognizing it. They're not understanding how something that happened in Minneapolis, or in Kentucky, is impacting their mental health. So I figured that more people are experiencing this and could benefit from the education and the therapeutic space to process that information."
Forced online due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, groups will meet online to discuss the mental heath fallout from facing instances of topical racism without an ability to turn away from it because of their work through advocacy.
"It's a group therapy program for black advocates, organizers, activists, people who are advocating for themselves and their own families," Rich said. "It will be a weekly therapy program. This session will be an hour and a half of time, and we are limiting it to about 10 people. There will be two cohorts so, with this program, we'll be able to service about 20 people. But I'm hearing a lot of interest and I hope that we'll be able to have more funding for continued services in the future."
The program found funding through a grant from Trauma Matters Delaware, and those interested in participating should contact Rich through email or at 302.298.5635.
"Witnessing this in the media can be something that triggers folks," Bever said. "That was really part of the genesis of this idea; hearing the stories of professionals, advocates who were saying this was impacting them in a unique way. I am, myself, a white person and for those of us who have observed this and been affected by it, we can only imagine the additional trauma that is caused by being a person of color seeing this, and knowing that it is something that is part of their day-to-day life."