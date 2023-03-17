The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that damaged a vacant home undergoing renovations in Delaware City Thursday night, March 16, 2023.
The fire was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Clinton Street.
Arriving units found flames visible on the second floor of the end of the row unit, and upon entering the house, there was fire on the first floor extending up the walls to the attic. The fire also got into the attic of the attached home.
Three people in the attached house were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross. One firefighter was hurt. They were treated and released at Christiana Hospital.
Delaware City fire officials say the residence was built in 1890 and was undergoing extensive renovations.
Crews from more than a half dozen fire companies worked about two hours at the scene.