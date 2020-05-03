A Delaware City man, ordered by a court to have no contact with his wife, is charged with stabbing her.
Daniel Kopec, 48, and his wife had words as the two were traveling in Kopec's car early Friday morning, and Kopec got angry, pulled out a knife and stabbed his wife in the stomach, Delaware State Police said.
Kopec then drove to his home and fell asleep, and his wife walked to the Delaware City police station.
She's in serious condition at Christiana Hospital.
Troopers found out Kopec is under a court order to stay away from his wife, and Saturday, they arrested him.
He's being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.