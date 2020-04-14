Delaware is now brushing the underside of 2,000 positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases with Tuesday's update from public health officials.
According to the latest from the Division of Public Health, there were now 1,926 positive cases in the state, a jump of 165 new cases from 1,761 the day prior.
There were also two additional deaths listed, bringing the total from 41 to 43. An 83-year-old woman from Sussex County who'd been living in a long-term care facility and a 70-year-old woman from Kent County who'd been hospitalized were the most recent victims to the virus that has caused a global pandemic. Fatalities have ranged in age locally from 33 years old to 96 years old.
By county, New Castle now had 947 cases, Kent had 329, and Sussex had a total of 639. There were now also 11 cases without a known location of origin, officials said.
Of the 217 cases who remained hospitalized, 45 of those individuals were in critical condition.
A total of 319 people had fully recovered from the illness, meaning they've shown no symptoms of the disease for more than seven days.