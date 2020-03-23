A one-year-old is one of 31 new positive lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delaware announced Monday.
The Delaware Division of Public Health said the state now has 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The cases break down as follows: 58 are in New Castle County, nine in Kent County, and 20 in Sussex County.
An additional patient was hospitalized, meaning there are seven Delawareans in the hospital, with three listed as critically ill.
Delaware's oldest COVID-19 patient is 90 years old.
The 31 cases mark the biggest one-day gain in Delaware since the COVID-19 battle began earlier this month; it also comes on the first day expanded testing was offered.