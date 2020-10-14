44-year old Barry Croft of Bear made an appearance in U.S. District Court in Wilmington on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Croft was charged, along with 12 other people, with allegedly conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
At his detention hearing, officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Wilmington said Croft waived his extradition rights and will be transferred to Michigan for future court appearances.
The federal charges in the the case were originally filed in U.S. District Court in Western Michigan.
According to court documents, Croft is alleged to have participated in planning meetings and training exercises, including construction of improvised explosive devices, as part of the plot to abduct Whitmer at her vacation house.