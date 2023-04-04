A law designed to protect law enforcement and emergency responders on the side of the road may soon be extended to the general public.
House Bill 92 would be an extension of the 2007 "Move Over Law" requiring Delaware drivers in the lane closest to a disabled vehicle to either move over one lane, or slow below the speed limit to a "safe speed."
State Rep. William Carson (D-Smyrna/Dover) is the chief sponsor.
"It is very dangerous to be out on a highway, especially multi-lane roads, when traffic seems to be at really great speeds in these times, so this is just another attempt to bring a little more safety to our roadways."
During Tuesday's House Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee meeting, Sgt. Mike Ripple of the Delaware State Police said it is time to extend driver courtesy to more than just first responders.
"The danger that is on the side of the road is not only to law enforcement and other emergency vehicles, but for people, who for no fault of their own, have broken down on the side of the road. If we can extend to them maybe a little additional safety, and also the enforcement mechanism so we can enforce that law."
DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski said the bill could be a life-saver.
"We are fully supportive of this legislation. Last year 13 people were killed while in vehicles on the side of the road, or approaching a disabled vehicle."
Carson was challenged by a member of the committee whether the lane change was mandatory, knowing there are situations where switching lanes isn't possible at highway speeds.
"It isn't 'have to', it asks if it is possible to move over, if not slow down to a safe speed."
According to AAA, "Move Over" laws have existed in all 50 states since Hawaii passed their version in 2012. The first was cleared in South Carolina in 1996.
The bill unanimously passed committee, and is in a position to go to a full House vote in the future. It would still need to pass the Delaware State Senate before getting to the Governor's desk.
HB92 is one of the initial bills aimed at improving highway safety, with future legislation on motorcycle helmets and child seats expected this session.