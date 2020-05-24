On this 62nd day of Delaware's stay-at-home order, the state continues to see progress in the fight against COVID-19.
Based on 1,336 new test results, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported Sunday that the number of recovered patients increased by 144 from the day before to 4598.
That helped lower the number of active case to its lowest level in almost 10 days (3885).
The number of people in the hospital only increased by one since yesterday to 211.
Two more people have died. One was 33 years old. The other was 88. The total number of deaths in Delaware stands at 326. 85% of the state's fatalities had underlying health conditions. Two-thirds were patients in long-term care facilities.
More than 88-hundred people have tested positive for the virus, while more than 43-thousand people have tested negative.