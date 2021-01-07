A revamped structure for Delaware high school football continues to be developed by a committee of athletic directors.
Dickinson AD Andrew Dick and Smyrna AD Bill Schultz said the Delaware Association of Athletic Directors has been working to reduce the number of blowout games during the regular season.
Forty-eight percent of Delaware's high school football games were decided by 24 points or more, a number that lines up with the past five years.
The athletic directors told the DIAA Board they are using a combination of enrollment and five-year win/loss records although they did not provide the specific spreadsheet used to determine the divisions.
Their latest proposal, which still is being considered by superintendents and other school leaders, is to go from a two-division structure to three classes, which will then be broken up into two or three conference-style divisions at each level.
Delaware would continue to complete its season with 13 weeks, although 2A schools would only have nine regular season games, to account for an expanded 12-team tournament. 3A and 1A would play 10 games, with eight-team tournaments.
Schools would be able to schedule out-of-division games, although 3A schools could not schedule 1A schools.
3A District 1
- Appoquinimink
- Hodgson
- Howard
- St. Georges
- Salesianum
- William Penn
3A District 2
- Caesar Rodney
- Cape Henlopen
- Dover
- Middletown
- Smyrna
- Sussex Central
2A District 1
- A.I. duPont
- Archmere
- Brandywine
- Concord
- Delcastle
- Mount Pleasant
- St. Elizabeth
2A District 2
- Caravel
- Christiana
- Conrad
- DMA
- Glasgow
- Newark
- Saint Mark's
2A District 3
- Delmar
- Lake Forest
- Milford
- Polytech
- Red Lion
- Sussex Tech
- Woodbridge
1A District 1
- Wilmington Charter
- Dickinson
- McKean
- Saint Andrew's
- Tatnall
- Tower Hill
- Wilmington Friends
1A District 2
- Early College HS @ DSU
- First State Military Academy
- Indian River
- Laurel
- Odessa
- Seaford
All schools would have open dates in weeks one and five. 3A also would have schedule flexibility in weeks 3, 8, and 10. 2A would have one floating week. 1A would also have a open week in week 10, with the smaller 1A District two having two other open dates.
A proposed point system also considered wins above/below their classes, plus bonus points for number of opponent wins similar to the current system.
Further discussion on the football proposal is expected at the DIAA's next board meeting on January 21, 2021.