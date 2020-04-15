Delaware's novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases jumped past the 2,000 mark Wednesday, with numbers provided by public health officials officially reaching 2,014.
That's a jump of 88 cases from the day prior.
There were also three new deaths announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state from 43 to 46.
There were 208 hospitalization by mid-week, down from 217 the day before, but 354 total recoveries now listed by the Division of Public Health, meaning there were 35 more people who had made it beyond the seven-day requirement showing no symptoms.
By county, there were 974 cases in New Castle, 345 case in Kent, and 678 in Sussex. There were 17 cases without a known county. There were also 11,088 negative cases in the state.