There are now 38 cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Delaware, public health officials announced in an update provided Friday morning.
A majority of those cases remain upstate. There are 27 positive cases in New Castle County, five in Kent County, and six in Sussex County.
At least three individuals are hospitalized, one critically.
As testing for the virus becomes more prevalent, the number of confirmed cases in the United States topped 14,000, with 196 deaths related to the illness in the country. Worldwide, there were 224,000 cases, with more than 10,000 fatalities.