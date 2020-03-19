There are currently 30 cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Delaware, public health officials announced in an update provided Thursday afternoon.
A majority of those cases remain upstate. There are 23 positive cases in New Castle County, four in Kent County, and three in Sussex County. Seventeen men and 13 women between the ages of 14 and 80 were identified as the confirmed, according to Division of Public Health officials.
Three individuals are hospitalized, one critically.
In Wilmington, Mayor Mike Purzycki announced 13 employees who worked at the Municipal Complex in Southbridge were being quarantined at home after an employee there was identified as a positive COVID-19 case on Tuesday.
Those 13 are in addition to the 11 employees who had already been quarantined earlier in the week, also from the Municipal Complex. Of those employees, one worked in Parks and Recreation Department, the others were all public works employees. They all are receiving paid leave, according said the mayor's Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Communications John Rago.
The city may have to look at contracting private companies to handle major issues with sewer and street work, due to the number of employees out, Rago said.
As testing for the virus becomes more prevalent, the number of confirmed cases in the United States topped 11,000--at 11,015, CNN reported Thursday--with 164 deaths related to the illness in the country. Worldwide, there were 218,000 cases.