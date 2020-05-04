While hospitals are dealing with the added stresses of novel coronavirus COVID-19 patients, they're doing everything they can to keep people in their facilities safe--but it's even tougher to maintain a secure space when there's extra people in the room.
"It's tough, the hospitals are probably the number one war zone, and the frustrations and the hurdles that they're facing every day, people have no idea," said Geoff Klopp, President of Delaware Correctional Officers Association, on WDEL's Rick Jensen Show Monday. "If it's an offender from one of our correctional facilities [in the hospital dealing with COVID-19], there'll be a correction officer sitting in there as well. Why? Well, that's part of the job we signed up for...We have to maintain vigilance and security on these offenders while they're at the hospital."
He said it's a new part of the job, but correctional officers are doing the best they can in the situation and challenges they've been dealt to care for inmates--because providing that care usually means it's already a particularly extreme case.
"We have to maintain visual contact with the offender. Currently, a lot of the offenders, due to the COVID virus, they only go to the hospital when we're unable to give them the medical care necessary at the facility. So they're probably having a little more difficult time than a lot of people," Klopp said. "We have to be in there, and we have to keep an eye on them, and we have to stay in there with them, and we usually have to keep the door closed because it's usually a negative pressure environment. That's what's best for the patient for their recovery."
Klopp said COs have been doing that quite a lot recently.
"Just over the last couple weeks, we've worked well over 1,000 eight-hour shifts with a correctional officer sitting in a hospital room, somewhere in the state of Delaware with the door closed with the COVID-19-positive patient," he said. "We're in PPE gear, and we are absolutely doing everything that we can to keep everybody safe, but it's just a very stressful environment."
He said it's an entire angle to the job they'd never prepared for in any kind of depth previously.
"A lot of people don't realize what the correctional officers are doing on a day-to-day basis in the hospital and in facilities where we're quarantining inmates that come in; we're quarantining inmates that are positive, and we have specialized groups set up that that's their job," Klopp said. "They work in those buildings only and it's more stressful. I mean, we were trained to be law enforcement professionals and now we're in the medical environment, which is very new and uncomfortable."