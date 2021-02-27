Delaware could get its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine as early as next week after the third vaccine received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration Saturday.
The state is expecting approximately 8,000 doses of the J&J vaccine by the end of the week beginning March 1, 2021; however, ongoing allocations are expected to be "more limited."
"While vaccine supply has increased recently, there is still not enough to meet the large demand," the Division of Public Health said.
DPH is still developing its plans to distribute the vaccine once received and will continue to offer all available vaccines equally to eligible populations, and not target any particular population for use of the J&J vaccine.
Governor John Carney has said that the world's first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gaining FDA emergency use authorization would be a "game-changer" in the state's ability to vaccinate more people. More than 70,000 seniors are still on the state's waiting list.
"We are thrilled to be able to have access to a third safe and effective vaccine in our state,” said Governor John Carney. “There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we are not out of the woods yet. Let’s all do what works until we can vaccinate enough Delawareans. Continue to wear face masks. Avoid gatherings. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Stay vigilant.”
The J&J Janssen, Pfizer BioNTech, and Moderna vaccines are all 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19, and all similarly effective at preventing severe disease from COVID-19. The J&J vaccine is reported to be 85% effective in U.S. trials at preventing moderate to severe COVID disease, and it is 72% effective in preventing symptomatic infection.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of DPH, encouraged Delawareans to get the first vaccine that becomes available to them.
“Having different types of vaccines available for use, especially ones with different storage and handling requirements and dosing recommendations, can offer more options and flexibility for vaccine providers. We remain committed to vaccinating as many eligible Delawareans, as quickly as possible," she said in a prepared statement.
The potential side effects from the J&J vaccine are similar to those experienced by people who received the other two vaccines, with the most common being injection site pain, headache, fatigue, and body aches. J&J reported no serious side effects from the vaccine, and there were no deaths directly linked to the vaccine itself. The FDA and CDC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 vaccine for safety and effectiveness and any long-term or rare side effects.
The J&J vaccine may not be used to complete the vaccine series for other vaccines.
Here's DPH's Position Paper on the J&J vaccine: