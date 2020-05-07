After a spectacular first weekend of May, this weekend Mother Nature could turn the clocks back to March in a way not seen in Delaware in over 40 years.
Last weekend's 74 and 78 degree readings at the New Castle County Airport figure to be distant memories, as a Canadian low pressure system will bring snow to many areas in the northeast, likely not too far to the north and west of a Wilmington to Philadelphia line.
While Wilmington isn't expecting any May snow flurries, something that hasn't happened in since May 6, 1991, Friday night's National Weather Service projected low of 34 degrees and Saturday's projected high of 49 degrees could be ones for the record books.
May 9's (Saturday) record low is 32 degrees set in 1947, one of just two times Wilmington has been at freezing or less in May, the other being 30 degrees on the morning of May 1, 1978.
Saturday's 49 degree forecast would match the record low-maximum of 49 degrees set in 1977. The coldest May day on record in Wlmington is May 5, 1917, when it was 44 degrees.
Combining those temperatures with sustained winds expected to be in the 15-20 mph range, it could feel like 28 degrees early Saturday morning, and 37 degrees in the middle of the day.
In comparison, 49 degrees is the average high on March 7.
Some good news? The cold isn't expected to last long. Next Thursday's projected high is 69 degrees, and extended outlooks from NOAA give Delaware about a 75 percent chance of seeing above average temperatures next week.
It's just not going to feel like the expected 71 degrees this weekend.