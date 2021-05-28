Forecasters think Delaware could be facing its coldest Memorial Day weekend on record over the next couple of days.
As of Friday night, the National Weather Service was projecting a high of 55 degrees on Saturday, and 59 degrees on Sunday in Wilmington.
If those temperatures verify, they would both beat the record "low maximums" for Wilmington for the date. It was 57 degrees on May 29, 2014, and 62 degrees on May 30, 1971 in Delaware's largest city.
Wilmington's coldest day on a Memorial Day weekend was on May 25, 1924, when that year's Memorial Day only reached 54 degrees.
This is in stark contrast to last Sunday, when Wilmington broke a record high temperature for May 23 at 94 degrees.
The good news is forecasters aren't expecting this Memorial Day to be anywhere near that cold, with sunny skies and 75 degrees returning on Monday, and perhaps a run at 80 degrees on Tuesday.
The average high in Wilmington for late May is around 78, with records going back to 1894.
The unseasonably cold conditions are expected due to a front that has stalled south of Delaware, and a series of low pressures are expected to pump rain, and also oceanic air towards the east coast. Ocean water temperatures are only in the low-to-mid 60s at the Delaware beaches.
Forecasters are expecting 1-3 inches of rain along with the chilly air this weekend.