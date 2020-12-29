The leader of Delaware's Court of Chancery is retiring in the New Year.
Chancellor Andre Bouchard will step down at the end of April after nearly seven years as chancellor.
Bouchard said he plans to enjoy more time with his family and pursue "other interests," but did not get specific.
“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the citizens of Delaware as the steward of this special institution,” said Bouchard in his resignation letter to the governor.
Chancellor Bouchard was sworn into office in May of 2014 after being nominated by then-Governor Jack Markell. Bouchard spearheaded the effort to expand the Court of Chancery for the first time in over 28 years, increasing its members from five to seven, while maintaining the court's international reputation in corporate and commercial law.
Gov. Carney thanked Bouchard for his leadership.
“For more than 225 years, the Delaware Chancery Court has been known for its excellence, its stability and objectivity,” said Governor Carney. “Chancellor Bouchard has built on that legacy and has served the State of Delaware with distinction. During his time on the bench, Chancellor Bouchard also oversaw an expansion of the Chancery Court to keep pace with caseloads as more entities choose Delaware as their legal home," he said.
Prior to his appointment on the esteemed court, Bouchard spent 28 years in private legal practice in Wilmington.