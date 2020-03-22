Almost all Delaware court facilities were ordered closed to the public starting Monday in an effort to help reduce the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Three 24-hour Justice of the Peace Courts--one in each county--will continue to permit public access, but ill be operating with reduced staff who are only on-hand to deal with essentials and emergencies.
Likewise, Delaware's Department of Correction is taking additional step to limit facility access during the pandemic. Volunteers who conduct programs or services and are 60 years of age and older or with underlying health conditions will be barred from entering the prisons effective Sunday, March 22.
“We value our volunteer partners who help facilitate sanctioned DOC programs, including faith-based programming in coordination with our facility Wardens and staff,” DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are restricting volunteer access for those who public health officials indicate are most at-risk. We are all in this together, and this decision is part of our continual efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of our staff, inmates, volunteers and the general public.”
For the courts, Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. said they'll be closed through at least April 15, as the spread of COVID-19 calls for "greater precautionary measures."
“Since the declaration of a judicial emergency on March 14, 2020, the courts have done remarkable work using video and telephone instead of in-person appearances while postponing non-emergency matters," he said. "Despite these measures to reduce the traffic in our state courthouses, we have had several possible exposures which have been reported publicly. Given the escalating nature of the public health emergency, we needed to take further measures to protect the safety of the courts and our justice partners while keeping essential judicial functions operating.”
The courts will detail for attorneys and public civilians e-filing processes via online utilities.
The buildings or offices that will close included:
- Register in Chancery in New Castle County, Kent County, and Sussex County
- Prothonotary in New Castle County, Kent County, and Sussex County
- Court of Common Pleas in New Castle County, Kent County, and Sussex County
- Family Court in New Castle County, Kent County, and Sussex County
- State Law Library in New Castle County, Kent County, and Sussex County
- Chief Magistrate - Justice of the Peace Court
- Board on Professional Responsibility
- Office of Disciplinary Counsel
- Board on the Unauthorized Practice of Law
- Board of Bar Examiners
- Commission on Continuing Legal Education
- Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection
- Administrative Office of the Courts