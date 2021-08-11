Employees who work in the state's court facilities who don't provide proof of vaccination will be subjected to weekly COVID-19 tests.
That order was issued August 11, 2021, by Chief Justice Collins Seitz Jr.
The weekly mandatory COVID tests for the unvaccinated employees of court facilities will start just after Labor Day.
Masks will also, once again, be required for all courthouse employees and visitors starting this Monday, August 16. A mask mandate declared by Gov. John Carney also goes into effect that day in schools and state buildings.
The mask mandate inside court facilities had been previously lifted in July for those who were fully vaccinated.
“We promised judicial branch employees and the public that we would monitor COVID-19 conditions in Delaware and, if needed, would not hesitate to make changes in the interest of public health and safety” said Chief Justice Seitz in a prepared statement. “As the CDC and Governor Carney have stated, the Delta variant has recently changed conditions on the ground. Many judicial branch employees and the public must come to judicial facilities every day. They have no choice. We needed to take immediate action to protect our employees and the public from the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant. Vaccines are still the best defense against COVID-19 and the Delta variant. The best way to end this pandemic is to get vaccinated."
The Delaware Judicial Branch continues to operate normally, though the chief justice has encouraged courts to continue to use remote proceedings developed during the pandemic when possible.
Read the COVID order from Chief Justice Seitz: