The death toll in Delaware from the coronavirus has reached five, according to the state Division of Public Health.
DPH announced three additional COVID-19-caused deaths Saturday. The victims are a 76-year-old New Castle County man, who wasn't hospitalized, and two Kent County men, ages 74 and 77, who were hospitalized.
All three men had underlying health problems, according to state health officials.
The current number of coronavirus cases in Delaware is 214, including 49 new cases since Friday.
The breakdown for cases includes 130 in New Castle County, 25 in Kent County, and 59 in Sussex County. One-hundred-five cases are male, 109 are female, and those affected range in age from 1 to 90 years old.
Thirty-one patients are currently hospitalized--eight are critically ill.
Nine patients have recovered, state health officials said.
The death toll rose in Delaware on the same day the state announced a second long-term care facility for the elderly saw an outbreak in cases of the novel coronavirus.