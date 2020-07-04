Delaware is closing out the week with its highest weekly gain in positive COVID-19 cases since mid-May.
The Division of Public Health reported 73 new cases on Saturday and a weekly increase of 770 cases -- the most since the week of May 10th.
The number of new daily test results that came back positive fell to 3.1%. That number has fallen for four straight days.
Delaware total now stands at 11,996, however the number of active cases is nearly 4800.
The number of people who have tested negative for the virus in Delaware has increased to 108,697.
The number of people in the hospital continues to fall. It declined to 54 - the lowest level to date.
The state added no new fatalities in the latest report. Delaware's death toll remained at 512. The state's death rate from the virus is 4.2%. For the week, the state added just five fatalities - the same amount as last week, which was the lowest weekly amount to date.