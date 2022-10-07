Travelers who take the Cape May - Lewes Ferry may be able to assist in solving a crime.
Delaware Crime Stoppers and the Delaware River and Bay Authority recently unveiled a new informational kiosk at the Lewes terminal. The kiosk will display information about wanted fugitives, Amber Alerts, law enforcement recruitment and general program information about Crime Stoppers.
QR codes on decals on the side of the kiosk give travelers access to tip submission forms and the Crime Stoppers website. Tips cannot be submitted directly through the kiosk.
Delaware Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for tips that lead directly to an arrest or seizure of a felony amount of drugs. The tip line is 800-TIP-33.
Crime Stoppers also welcomes sponsorship of additional kiosks in high-traffic areas.