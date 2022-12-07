235 years ago, Delaware gained the distinction of being The First State.
How did it happen?
According to Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Director Suzanne Savery, we had been operating as a country under the Articles of Confederation for several years. At a Constitutional convention in Philadelphia it was decided that instead of revising the articles, a whole new Constitution was proposed.
That December, ten delegates from each county came to Dover to meet.
"They made a unanimous decision at that time to support the U.S. Constitution, so we became The First State December 7th, 1787," Savery said.
Passage in nine states was required for the Constitution to take hold, a process that took until the following year. While it was not exactly a race, Savery said Delaware's proximity to the arguments probably worked to its benefit.
The Delaware discussion took place at The Golden Fleece Tavern in Dover. It was also known as Battell's and was owned by a woman, Elizabeth Battell.
Savery said it's fun to wonder what she might have witnessed.
"I think it's sort of fascinating that she's getting to hear all of those things," Savery said.
To this day, Delaware's critical role in formation of the country is taught at museums like the New Castle Court House Museum, the Old State House in Dover, Zwaanendael Museum in Lewes and during visits to schools and with community groups.
Savery said there are also some complicated aspects to Delaware history. John Dickinson was one of the signers of the Constitution. At The John Dickinson Plantation in Dover, it is kept no secret that Dickinson was one of the founders who enslaved individuals. He also manumitted (freed) such individuals.
"It's not a simple and easy history that we have in Delaware or our country," Savery said.
How to celebrate
The governors of Delaware have proclaimed December 7th as Delaware Day since 1933. A Delaware legislator, E. Paul Burkholder, was instrumental in making that happen according to Delaware Public Archives. . Governor C. Douglass Buck issued the first proclamation.
Some will celebrate with a 7:00 p.m. toast and a glass of milk, which was designated the official state drink of Delaware.
Others are free to choose a beverage of their choice.