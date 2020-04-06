After no new deaths over the weekend, Delaware's death toll from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 ticked up slightly Monday as cases continue to rise dramatically up and down the state ahead of an expected surge.
The state's death toll now stands at 15. The latest victim is an 84-year-old man from Kent County with underlying health conditions. Those who've died from COVID-19 have all been elderly, ranging in age from 66 to 94.
Monday, the Delaware Division of Public Health noted the state has 783 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19--that's up 108 cases from Sunday.
Hospitalizations grew by the dozens. One-hundred-forty persons are hospitalized compared to 101 Sunday. The number of critically ill patients is still being determined, but stood at 25 Sunday.
New Castle County continues to have the most cases with 496 while Sussex County has 159 cases. Kent County saw its largest spike to date with cases now up to 128--up 42 cases from the day prior.
Recoveries from the respiratory illness have remained stagnant for the past several days at 71 while 6,851 persons have tested negative for the contagious virus.