A project that was under discussion 20 years ago has finally becoming a reality for the Delaware Air National Guard (DANG) 166th Airlift Wing at the New Castle Airport.
Delaware's Congressional delegation, Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Representative Lisa Blunt-Rochester, jointly announced $17.5 million has been allocated for a new fuel cell and corrosion control hangar at the air base.
At an event on Monday, March 28, 2022, inside the current fuel cell hangar, DANG Colonel Dan Begin said the building is 60 years old and it shows.
"Its facilities and structure are no longer able to adequately provide the required modern maintenance and safety functions to include the lack of an operational fire suppression system, and the inability to fully enclose a C-130 aircraft," said Begin, "This in turn fails to protect the aircraft from environmental elements and vastly affects the repair efficiency."
Begin said in addition to a fully operational fire suppression system, the new hangar will have the capacity to fit an entire C-130 in an insulated bay.
"Eliminating the current difficulties in performing maintenance functions on the aircraft during inclement weather and in high wind conditions just like today," said Begin.
The new facility will also have improved lighting, enhancing the inspection process.
Discussions about replacing the current structure, which was built in 1962, have been ongoing since 2001.
"It's a big victory for the Delaware National Guard," said current Adjutant General Michael Berry, who gave credit to his predecessor Brigadier General Carol Timmons for her efforts in keeping the project on the government's radar.
"Her work that she did to keep the program going, the staff work that was going on behind the scenes, the design of the building, and of course making sure that the communication of the need for this new facility, just tremendous work," said Berry.