The Delaware Democratic Party's leadership voted unanimously to endorse the challenger of incumbent Auditor Kathy McGuiness in the upcoming state primary.
The committee opted to support Lydia York for the position, after McGuiness was convicted on charges of conflict of interest, structuring, and official misconduct in a June trial.
McGuiness was the first sitting statewide Delaware official to stand trial while in office.
York, a Pike Creek attorney, is a CPA with a background in financing and accounting.
In a statement, State Party Chairwoman Betsy Maron said the following about the Dems' decision to go against the incumbent:
"We saw Ms.York’s candidacy as an opportunity to restore the Auditor's office to its intended function and do away with the political theater that has kept the incumbent at center stage for all the wrong reasons. Her legal, business, and finance backgrounds make Lydia York an immensely qualified Auditor who we are confident will do right by all Delawareans. This September, Democratic primary voters looking for integrity, accountability, and true leadership in their Auditor need not look further than Lydia York."
McGuiness has been under pressure from some members of the Democratic Party since her conviction.
The state Senate reconvened on Monday to begin a process to remove her from office, only to have Speaker of the House Peter Schwartzkopf call that vote "political theater" when saying he would not bring the House back into session.
Otherwise, the Democratic Party chose incumbents Lisa Blunt Rochester (U.S. House), Kethleen Jennings (Attorney General), and Colleen Davis (Treasurer) in the statewide races.
Delaware's primaries are set for September 13.