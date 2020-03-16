The Delaware Democratic Party announced Monday it was making 'significant changes" to the March Delegate Selection Caucuses as the First State deals with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
“Months of planning and public outreach has gone into our Party’s delegate selection process, but the realities of this public health emergency dictate the need to adjust our process,” said Delaware Democratic Party Chairman Erik Raser-Schramm. “While district-level caucuses are wonderful Party-building events, we must prioritize the health and safety of our communities, while ensuring our process remains fair and democratic.”
In each of Delaware's 41 districts, caucuses were planned throughout march to choose the state's delegates. The convention was set for May 9, 2020, in Dover and would've resulted in Delaware choosing the Democratic National Convention representation.
"Moving forward, caucuses in districts where elections are not necessary will be canceled, while districts where voting is required will have their caucuses replaced with drive-thru voting stations designed to significantly limit human-to-human contact," the party said in its announcement.
There have already been chosen electors in 14 of the 41 districts. Another dozen won't need to participate in a caucus.
The drive-thru voting schedule for remaining districts will take place as follows:
Monday, March 23 | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | RD14, RD20, RD35, RD40
Sussex County Democratic Headquarters Parking Lot
21141 Sterling Ave., Georgetown, DE 19947
Pre-register: https://www.mobilize.us/deldems/event/229988/
Monday, March 23 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | RD23, RD25, RD26
George V. Kirk Middle School Parking Lot
140 Brennan Drive, Newark, DE 19713
Pre-register: https://www.mobilize.us/deldems/event/229984/
Wednesday, March 25 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | RD12, RD13, RD22
Delaware Democratic Party Headquarters Parking Lot
19 E. Commons Blvd., New Castle, DE 19720
Pre-register: https://www.mobilize.us/deldems/event/230029/
Thursday, March 26 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | RD15, RD16, RD17
Delaware Democratic Party Headquarters Parking Lot
19 E. Commons Blvd., New Castle, DE 19720
Pre-register: https://www.mobilize.us/deldems/event/230041/
Monday, March 30 | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | RD6, RD7
F&N Shopping Center – Rear Parking Lot
2060 Naamans Road, Wilmington DE 19810
Pre-register: https://www.mobilize.us/deldems/event/230053/
The districts that still need to vote, meaning they haven't voted already or have don't have a race small enough where voting isn't necessary, include:
New Castle County: RD6, RD7, RD12, RD13, RD15, RD16, RD17, RD22, RD23, RD25, and RD26
Sussex: RD14, RD20, RD35, and RD40